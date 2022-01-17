Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last ninety days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

