AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of AXT worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 34.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in AXT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 7,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $365.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

