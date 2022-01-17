B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. 10,036,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,990. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

