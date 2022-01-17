Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91). 238,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 340,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.92).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.