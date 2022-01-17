Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

