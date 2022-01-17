Band Protocol Price Hits $5.30 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00012540 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $186.47 million and $21.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

