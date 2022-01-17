Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Bank of America by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,623,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,378,000 after acquiring an additional 429,101 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,626,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 72,953,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $392.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

