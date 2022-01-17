Bank of America Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FTC Solar stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. FTC Solar has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

