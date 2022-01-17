Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

