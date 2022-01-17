Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BPHLF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

