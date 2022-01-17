Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BPHLF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
