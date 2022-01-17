Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Baozun by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Baozun by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,259 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 562,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $976.11 million, a PE ratio of 449.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Baozun has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

