Barclays PLC Purchases 118,038 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,038 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of A. O. Smith worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

