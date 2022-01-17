Barclays Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $30.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,000 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Switch by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Switch by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Switch by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 77,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.