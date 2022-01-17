Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.82. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.24), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,830.12).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

