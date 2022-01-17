Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Position Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $48.19 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

