Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Basf has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

