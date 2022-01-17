BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.06) on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.43 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.58.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

