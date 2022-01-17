Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.