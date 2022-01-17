Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $54,229.19

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 48.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $54,229.19 and $1,450.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.