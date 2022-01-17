Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €197.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €197.00 ($223.86) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €176.00 ($200.00).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, hitting €176.10 ($200.11). 65,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €155.92. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

