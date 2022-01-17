Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON LTG opened at GBX 158.66 ($2.15) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.50 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 134,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($339,372.36).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.