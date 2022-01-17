Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 382.35 ($5.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($6.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 355.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90.

In other news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($162,888.56). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,933.81).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

