Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.01. 4,731,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

