Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,315 shares of company stock worth $2,715,072. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,997,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,930. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

