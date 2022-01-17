Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.54. 575,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,100. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

