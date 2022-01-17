Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,427,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, reaching $247.34. 1,217,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,610. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.44 and a 200 day moving average of $256.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

