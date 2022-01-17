Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 10,698 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,161,334 shares of company stock valued at $95,675,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.53. 10,057,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

