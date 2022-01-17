Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,500 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $51.68. 18,789,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

