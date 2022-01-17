BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of BGC Partners worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.38 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

