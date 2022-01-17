Big Data Protocol Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $603,006.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,694,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

