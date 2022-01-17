Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $124,710.72 and $48,919.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bigbom has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

