Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $202.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.99.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.95. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

