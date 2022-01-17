BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.22. 1,349,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

