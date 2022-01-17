BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.22. 1,349,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
