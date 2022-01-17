Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in December

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the December 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Bird Construction stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

