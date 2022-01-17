BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $169,514.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $169,514.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,428.46 or 1.00261227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00095752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00696345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.