Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $43,517.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.