Bitradio Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $68,577.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.41 or 0.00736708 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,850,613 coins and its circulating supply is 10,850,609 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

