BitRewards (BIT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $41,843.05 and $41.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00033989 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

