BitWhite Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $114,328.23 and $126,215.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

