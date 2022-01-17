BlackRock Inc. Buys 142,304 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Elastic worth $773,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,518 shares of company stock worth $22,033,083 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

