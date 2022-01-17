BlackRock Inc. Has $795.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,969,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $795,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of THC stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

