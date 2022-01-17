BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MQT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

