BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter.

BNY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.