BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $1,123.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $987.71.

BlackRock stock opened at $848.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $916.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $903.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

