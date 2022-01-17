Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,263 ($17.23) and last traded at GBX 1,263 ($17.23). 1,635,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,446,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($17.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

