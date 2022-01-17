Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 19,971 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,490. The company has a market capitalization of $683.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

