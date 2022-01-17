BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BLUA opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 223,310 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

