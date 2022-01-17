BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $511.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $479.90.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.36 on Friday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.83 and a 200-day moving average of $445.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.