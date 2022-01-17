Bokf Na Buys Shares of 313,808 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,977,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,819,000 after acquiring an additional 82,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $159.81. 10,708,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,440. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.