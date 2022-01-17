Bokf Na Invests $17.93 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Duke Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

